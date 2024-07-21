Open Championship: Ruthless Xander Schauffele seals second major in two months with imperious display

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — Little over two months ago, Xander Schauffele was regarded as one of the most talented golfers to never win one of the sport’s biggest prizes. On Sunday, the American clinched the Open Championship to claim the second major of his career.

The world No. 3 tore away from a bunched field with a ruthless showing at Royal Troon in Scotland, powering to victory to swiftly add a Claret Jug to the PGA Championship trophy he lifted in May.

Having begun the final round one shot off the lead, a brilliant bogey-free six-under 65 saw Schauffele finish two strokes ahead of compatriot Billy Horschel and England’s Justin Rose at nine-under par overall.

It makes the Californian the first player to win two majors in a single season since Brooks Koepka in 2018, and seals an American clean sweep of the four men’s flagship events for the first time since 1982 following Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau’s triumphs at the Masters and US Open respectively.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.