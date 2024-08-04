Skip to Content
Noah Lyles takes the Olympic gold in the 100-meter dash by the slimmest of margins

Published 2:10 PM

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Saint-Denis, France (CNN) — An American is once again the world’s fastest man.

Noah Lyles earned that title and the gold medal in the men’s 100-meter dash by the slimmest of margins – just five-thousandths of a second – on Sunday night outside Paris, exploding down the track at the Stade de France and leaning in to cross the finish line ahead of favorite Kishane Thompson of Jamaica.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

