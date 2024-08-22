Markéta Vondroušová to miss US Open after undergoing shoulder surgery

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — 2023 Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová will miss the upcoming US Open after undergoing shoulder surgery, she announced on social media.

The 25-year-old’s defense of her Wimbledon title ended in a huge first-round upset to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in July and Vondroušová wrote she has been “struggling with shoulder pain for a few months.”

“There was no other option but to go for surgery,” she added on Instagram. “Everything went well and I’ll start rehab soon.

“See you back on the court happy and healthy.”

Vondroušová, also a finalist at the French Open in 2019, reached the US Open quarterfinals last season – her best performance in New York – but has fallen to No. 22 in the world from a career-high of No. 6 after she failed to defend any of her ranking points at Wimbledon.

It was the first time since Steffi Graf was defeated by Lori McNeil in 1994 that the reigning Wimbledon champion had been eliminated in the first round.

The US Open begins August 26 and runs to September 8.

