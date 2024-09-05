World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, chasing second major title, reaches US Open semifinals with win against No. 5 Daniil Medvedev

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — In a match with multiple momentum swings, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner got past No. 5 Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the US Open semifinals for the first time.

The 23-year-old Italian, seeking his second grand slam title, has reached three major semifinals this season – and he is the first man born in the 1990s or 2000s to reach the semifinals at all four grand slams.

“It was very tough,” Sinner said in an interview on court. “We know each other quite well. … We knew it was going to be very physical. It was a strange the first two sets because whoever made the first break then started to roll.”

Sinner is the only player left in the men’s singles draw with a grand slam title. He will next take on a surging Jack Draper, with the No. 25 seed advancing to a major semifinal for the first time after beating Australian and world No. 10 Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

On the opposite half of the draw, two Americans – No. 20 Frances Tiafoe and No. 12 Taylor Fritz – will play in the other semifinal. The winner of that match will become the first American men’s singles grand slam finalist since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009.

It was Sinner’s third meeting in a major this year against 2021 US Open champion Medvedev.

In January, Sinner came back from two sets to love down to defeat Medvedev to win the Australian Open. At Wimbledon in the quarterfinals in July, Medvedev beat Sinner in five sets.

In their 13 career head-to-head matches, Medvedev has won seven times – but Sinner has now won six of the last seven against the Russian.

“It’s tough. I mean, he’s one of the best players in the world, by ranking the best one, and he deserves it,” Medvedev said to reporters.

“He’s a tough player to play against. He feels the game well. He chooses the right shot at the right moment many times, and that’s where I actually like to play players like this because that’s where it gets very, you know, tight in a way where every point matters and then the break point you’re trying to think what does he do on this break point and how you can counter it.

“I feel like, yeah, all the matches were interesting in their own way, the crowd likes it, I think. Yeah, will be happy to play more against him in grand slams.”

Sinner’s run comes against the backdrop of his recent doping case that became public knowledge on August 20 – news that shocked the tennis world. Sinner, who avoided suspension after twice testing positive for trace amounts of a banned substance, has said he hasn’t done anything wrong.

“I have my team and my people who are close to me,” Sinner said in his post-match press conference. “You know, they know me, they know I always stick with the people who know me and believe me.

“It’s a very important part. And obviously, I’m very happy to have them, you know, coach-wise and also off the court.

“Yeah, obviously in the beginning was a bit, was a tough situation, but, you know, day by day it went better. So yeah, I’m happy about that. Let’s see now in the semis what I can do.”

Sinner and Draper have only played each other once, with the Brit defeating the Italian on the grass at Queen’s Club in London in 2021.

“We know each other very well,” Sinner said. “We are good friends also off the court. It’s going to be a tough one. He’s playing incredible. He hasn’t lost one set yet, so he’s playing very, very good. So let’s see what’s coming. I’m just happy to be in the semis and let’s see who can play better in a couple of days.”

Draper, a 22-year-old lefty known for his booming serve, is the first man since Medvedev in 2020 to reach the US Open semifinals without dropping a set. He’s the first British man to reach the US Open semifinals since Andy Murray won the title in 2012.

“I haven’t spoken to Andy, no,” Draper said when asked by reporters. “I think he’s enjoying his retirement. I think he’s playing lots of golf and, you know, just enjoying all his family. He’s never seen his family in the last couple of years, so I think they are enjoying having him around.

“I have spoken to Andy a few times in the past about obviously playing big grand slam matches and all these types of things. I feel like when people you respect give you advice, it’s always good, but at the end of the day, it’s their experience, you know.

“I think it’s important to live these situations yourself and understand it for yourself, because everyone reacts differently to different pressures, different situations, different emotions.

“I know Andy is there for me if I need it, but at the same time I feel pretty relaxed. I feel pretty good, and I’m just taking it one day at a time and looking to keep on going forward. Yeah, I know he’s always there for me if I need him.”

It was Draper’s first win against the 25-year-old de Minaur in four tries. This was de Minaur’s first singles tournament since withdrawing at Wimbledon with a hip injury.

