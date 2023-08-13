El Paso Chihuahuas belt the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 18-11 for third straight win

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 18-11 Saturday night at Southwest University Park to win their third straight game.

The 18 runs were two shy of their season high for runs in a game, set on May 31 in Las Vegas.

El Paso designated hitter Rangel Ravelo went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and a home run. Ravelo has reached base in his last six plate appearances and has six RBIs during that span. Ben Gamel and Ravelo hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the sixth. It was the Chihuahuas’ first set of back-to-back homers since June 20 when Brett Sullivan and Jantzen Witte did it against Tacoma.

Sugar Land second baseman Pedro Leon had his first career three-homer game in the loss.

El Paso hit a season-high seven doubles.

The Chihuahuas have scored 39 runs in their last three games. The three hour and 38 minute game was tied for the longest Chihuahuas home game this season.

El Paso has a chance to win the series on Sunday with first pitch at 6.05 p.m. MT.