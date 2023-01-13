Americas name Noe Robles as new head football coach and athletic coordinator

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Americas High School name Noe Robles as the next head football coach to lead the Trail Blazers.

"It's an awesome opportunity that I'm not taking lightly, I'm going to pour my heart and soul into this," Robles said. "There has been a great foundation laid here from previous coaches and previous players that can't go unnoticed and I want to build on that tradition."

Robles has 20 years of coaching experience, most recently with Eastlake High School as the co-defensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

Last season under Robles' guidance, the Falcons allowed under 22 points on average per game.

Robles began his coaching career at Bel Air which is also where he graduated from. He then went to Montwood High School for six years, spent a year at Americas before moving to Eastlake. Robles also spent time coaching at middle schools.

"There's no right or wrong way to do this and I'd like to say that I did it my way," Robles said. "I know that I'm prepared to take on this role and I'm going to give it my best shot and get to work."

Americas went 5-5 last season and their last winning season was in 2019.