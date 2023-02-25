Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 11:57 PM

Organ Mountain boys and Centennial girls are the Las Cruces District Champions

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Public Schools finished their District tournament Saturday with both the boys and girls playing the Championship game.

On the boys side, Organ Mountain High School got a 65-56 win over Las Cruces High School.

On the girls side, Centennial High School defeated Las Cruces High School 65-45.

Postseason basketball is just getting started for these schools as now they prepare for the State Tournament. The fields will be announced Sunday at 5 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Rachel Phillips

Rachel Phillips is the weekend sports anchor and reporter

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content