Organ Mountain boys and Centennial girls are the Las Cruces District Champions

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Public Schools finished their District tournament Saturday with both the boys and girls playing the Championship game.

On the boys side, Organ Mountain High School got a 65-56 win over Las Cruces High School.

On the girls side, Centennial High School defeated Las Cruces High School 65-45.

Postseason basketball is just getting started for these schools as now they prepare for the State Tournament. The fields will be announced Sunday at 5 p.m.