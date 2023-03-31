Five El Paso teams advance to the Sweet 16 on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Entering Friday there were eight El Paso teams still alive in the Regional Quarterfinals, after Friday night's action five are moving on.

In Class 6A boys the Eastlake Falcons are soaring to the Sweet 16 after they defeated Euless Trinity, 3-1. It's their third straight year in the Regional Semifinals, they will play Lake Highlands on Friday, Apr. 7th. at 4 p.m. CT at McKinney ISD Stadium.

In Class 5A boys Bel Air toppled Abilene 5-0. They advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2019, the same year they won the UIL State Title. The Highlanders will face off with Centennial on Friday, Apr. 7th at 12.30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

In Class 4A boys, with goals coming from Omar Escobedo, Diego Esquivel Irvin defeated Wichita Falls 2-1 and advance to the Sweet 16. The Rockets will play Diamond Hill-Jarvis on Friday, Apr. 7th at 3 p.m. CT at Northwest ISD Stadium.

In Class 4A boys it was a borderland showdown between Riverside and San Elizario. The Eagles advanced with a 2-0 win over the Rangers. It is the second straight year San Eli have advanced to the Regional Semifinals, they will play Western Hills on Friday, Apr. 7th at 5.30 p.m. CT at Northwest ISD Stadium.

In Class 4A girls San Elizario beat Canyon Randall, 2-1 in overtime. The Eagles will play Stephenville on Friday, Apr. 7th at 12.30 p.m. CT at Northwest ISD Stadium.

After play on Saturday concludes, El Paso is guarenteed a sixth school in the Sweet 16. That's because Andress and Del Valle will play in a Class 4A Regional Quarterfinal at Eastwood High School at 11 a.m. MT Saturday.