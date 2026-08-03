Eastwood High School welcomes four new coaches

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new school year at Eastwood High School also marks the beginning of a new era for the athletic program.

On Monday, July 3rd Eastwood officially introduced its newest head coaches during a ceremony at the school theatre ahead of the 2026-27 school year.

The new hires include Daniel Martinez as boys basketball head coach, Michael Casas as boys golf head coach, Stephanie Delgado-Rangel cheer head coach and Devin Vasquez as the school's new director of wrestling.

The coaching changes come as students return to campus, with each coach taking over programs that have established winning traditions and high expectations.

Among the biggest storyline is boys basketball, where Martinez inherits one of the area's premier programs. The Troopers have consistently competes for district championships, making the position one of the most high-profile coaching jobs in El Paso high school athletics.

The spotlight will also be on the wrestling program, where Vasquez takes over after resignation of the previous head coach.

Eastwood's girls wrestling team has become one of the state's elite programs winning four UIL state championships in 2020,2023 2025 and 2026 including last season's title. Vasquez will now oversee both the boys and the girls wrestling teams, a change from previous years when each program had it's own head coach.

His challenge will be balancing both squads while maintaining the championship standard the girls program has set, and continue to keep the boys program among the district's top contenders.

The Troopers are also looking to continue their success on the golf course. Boys golf has been one of Eastwood's strongest programs in recent years, producing collegiate talent. This includes former Trooper who went on to become one of New Mexico State's top golfers.

Delgado-Rangel takes over the cheer programs as Eastwood prepares for another school year of supporting the Troopers on the sidelines and at competitions.

For Eastwood athletics, the first day of school doesn't just bring new students and classes, it also signals a fresh start on the sidelines where four new coaches will look to build on some of the most successful traditions in El Paso high school sports.