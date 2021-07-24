37 fouls between Locomotive FC and New Mexico United result in 0-0 draw

Locomotive FC

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - When the foul count is the highlight of the match, that usually means two things. The teams don't like each other, and the match wasn't very exciting.

In a match that saw 37 fouls between the two sides, El Paso Locomotive FC and New Mexico United played to a 0-0 draw at Isotopes in Albuquerque Saturday night.

The result is the second tie the clubs have played to this season, as El Paso and New Mexico drew 1-1 on May 8th in El Paso.

Saturday's physical match is the latest in long line of chippy clashes between the two USL rivals. Juan Guzman of New Mexico received a red card in the 66th minute, after voiced displeasure with the assistant referee.

Just a few seconds prior to Guzman's injury, New Mexico United hit the post on a shot attempt off a free kick.

But in the end, both clubs earned a point to keep El Paso in first place in the USL Mountain Division.

Next up: Locomotive FC will play at San Antonio FC this coming Wednesday night,