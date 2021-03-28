NMSU secures commitment from Washington transfer Nate Pryor

NMSU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Despite missing out on the NCAA Tournament, New Mexico State basketball continued to build on their program foundation in securing a commitment from University of Washington transfer Nate Pryor on Saturday.

Pryor, a 6-foot-4 point guard, averaged 4.1 points, 1.6 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 17.4 minutes in 19 games last season for the Huskies.

However in two games that Pryor started, he scored in double figures with 15 against Colorado (12/20) and 13 against Seattle (12/09).

A Seattle native, Pryor spent two seasons at North Idaho Junior College prior to joining the Huskies where he averaged 17.9ppg.

The Aggies are lined up to return 2020 WAC Preseason Player of the Year Jabari Rice in the backcourt, as well as CJ Roberts, Marcus Watson, Gerald Doakes, and Kalen Williams.

Both Roberts and Watson transferred into the program themselves.

Senir Evan Gilyard has the option to return to the Aggies per the NCAA's blanket waiver, but has not yet announced his intentions for 2021-22.