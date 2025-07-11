NMSU women’s basketball: CUSA releases 18 game 2025-26 conference schedule

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State begins its third season as a member of Conference USA and learned its 18-game conference schedule on Thursday afternoon as the league announced the full slate for the upcoming season.

On January 2, the Aggies will take on last year’s CUSA tournament champion, Liberty, in the conference season opener.

The Aggies’ first opponent defeated NM State in the regular season matchups last season along with earning the league’s automatic bid for March Madness after defeating MTSU in the final game of the CUSA Tournament.

Following the matchup, the Crimson and White will remain at home and play Delaware for the first time in program history on January 4.

The Fighting Blue Hens are a strong asset to the CUSA with five March Madness appearances, nine WNIT appearances, and seven previous conference titles.

NM State will head out on the road following their first week of play to battle against both WKU and MTSU.

The 2024-25 matchups against the Hilltoppers were split with the Aggies earning a win over WKU in the Pan American Center on February 1.

The Aggies, CUSA Freshman of the Week, Madi Gewirtz combined with NM State’s CUSA Player of the year, Molly Kaiser for 34 points to tally a win against the Hilltoppers the first time the two squads met last year.

The Aggies will then return home to host FIU on Jan. 15, a team that was swept by the Aggies last regular season. The game will be followed by a meeting with Missouri State two days later as the Bears participate in their first season in the conference.

NM State will then travel out to take on Jax State and Kennesaw State on their home courts. Both teams also split with NM State last season.

On January 31, the Aggies will face I-10 rival UTEP for the first time this season. The last time the two teams played, NM State defeated the Miners by a decisive 25-point margin (85-60). This was the second largest victory for the Aggies in the Don Haskins Center in program history.

Hosting two more weeks of the regular season, the Aggies will play Sam Houston on February 5 and the Lady Techsters on February 7. Though The Aggies swept the Bearkats, they split against LA Tech in the regular season last year.

They will arrive in Delaware at the Acierno Arena on February 12 to take on first-year member Delaware for the second time this year. They will then go head-to-head against Liberty on February 14 at Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia.

On February 21, the I-10 rivalry will continue in the Pan American Center in front of the Las Cruces community.

Both Kennesaw State and Jax State will arrive in Las Cruces to finish out the Aggies’ home season in front of their home crowd. The Crimson and White will then travel one more time to finish out its regular season against LA Tech on March 5 and Sam Houston on March 7.

2025-26 Conference USA Schedule

Friday, Jan. 2 – Liberty

Sunday, Jan. 4 – Delaware

Thursday, Jan. 8 – WKU

Saturday, Jan. 10 – MTSU

Thursday, Jan. 15 – FIU

Saturday, Jan. 17 – MSU

Thursday, Jan. 22 – Jax State

Saturday, Jan. 24 – Kennesaw State

Saturday, Jan. 31 – UTEP

Thursday, Feb. 5 – Sam Houston

Saturday, Feb. 7 – LA Tech

Thursday, Feb. 12 – Delaware

Saturday, Feb. 14 – Liberty

Saturday, Feb. 21 – UTEP

Thursday, Feb. 26 – Kennesaw State

Saturday, Feb. 28 – Jax State

Thursday, Mar. 5 – LA Tech

Saturday, Mar. 7 – Sam Houston

