UTEP’s Quarterback, Cade McConnell, holds second annual skills camp at Canutillo High

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of UTEP's quarterback, Cade McConnell, who suffered a season ending wrist injury in the previous season, held his second annual skills camp at Canutillo High School on Saturday.

McConnell had a few of his teammates help out, including miner back Kam Thomas and star wide receiver Kenny Odum.

"El Paso's become my second home," McConnell said. "I'm a kid from Long Beach who had no idea what El Paso was. It's become my second home, this city and this community has given so much love and compassion to me, I just want to give the same back to them. The cool part about this camp was I think everybody from step one to the end of the camp got better, looked better and that's what makes me excited."

In the 2024 season, McConnell played in six games, making two starts before his season ending injury. He threw for 540 yards on 40-of-71 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

"There was a time there that I didn't know if I was going to get to throw again," McConnell said. "The doctor's had told me that they couldn't guarantee me anything. The fact that I'm out on the field right now with 100% participation, going out there, throwing every ball, running every route, running an offense, it's nothing short of a true blessing. I'm so happy to be out there for El Paso and I just hope that chance comes around for me this season because when I get it it's going to be pretty special."