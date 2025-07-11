UTEP women’s basketball reveals 2025-26 CUSA schedule

EL PASO, Texas - The 2025-26 Conference USA schedule for the UTEP women’s basketball team was announced by head coach Keitha Adams on Friday.

The Miners will have 18 league contests on the docket, challenging seven teams twice while locking up once with FIU, Middle Tennessee, Missouri State and WKU.

Delaware and Missouri State became members of CUSA for the ’25-26 campaign.

They will join returning institutions FIU, Jax State, Kennesaw State LA Tech, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, NM State, Sam Houston, UTEP and WKU to comprise the now 12-team conference.

The Orange and Blue faithful will have the opportunity to get behind the Miners early and often in league competition, with four of the first six contests to be held at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP tips off CUSA action in the Sun City with two games in three days, challenging Delaware (Jan. 2) and Liberty (Jan. 4). Missouri State (Jan. 15), FIU (Jan. 17), NM State (Jan. 31), LA Tech (Feb. 5), Sam Houston (Feb. 7), Jax State (Feb. 26) and Kennesaw State (Feb. 28) will also venture to El Paso.

The Miners’ first road tilt pits them at perennial power Middle Tennessee (Jan. 8). UTEP will also compete at WKU (Jan. 10), at Kennesaw State (Jan. 22), at Jax State (Jan. 24), at Liberty (Feb. 12), at Delaware (Feb. 14), at NM State (Feb. 21), at Sam Houston (March 5) and at LA Tech (March 7). As result of playing four of six and seven of the first 11 at home, five of the Miners’ seven games down the stretch will come in hostile territory.

UTEP fans should circle both Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 on the calendar, with the men’s and women’s basketball teams each playing at home on those days. Additionally, both the men’s and women’s squads will be in action at NM State on the same date (Feb. 21).

There will be plenty of familiar faces, with Adams having retained 10 individuals from last year’s team in an era where that is increasingly uncommon. Leading the way will be 2025 All-CUSA Second-Team honoree Ivane Tensaie, who topped the team in scoring (12.6 ppg), 3-point percentage (37.8), free-throw percentage (85.0) and minutes per game (32.3). Second-leading scorer Portia Adams (10.0 ppg) is back, along with the Miners’ leader in both assists (Delma Zita-3.6 agp) and rebounds (Ndack Mbengue-7.3 rpg). UTEP also brought in five newcomers, with three from the high school ranks and two transfers.

2025-26 UTEP Women’s Basketball Conference USA Schedule

Date Day Opponent Location Jan. 2 Friday Delaware Don Haskins Center Jan. 4 Sunday Liberty Don Haskins Center Jan. 8 Thursday at Middle Tennessee Murfreesboro, Tenn. Jan. 10 Saturday at WKU Bowling Green, Ky. Jan. 15 Thursday Missouri State Don Haskins Center Jan. 17 Saturday FIU Don Haskins Center Jan. 22 Thursday at Kennesaw State Kennesaw, Ga. Jan. 24 Saturday at Jax State Jacksonville, Ala. Jan. 31 Saturday NM State Don Haskins Center Feb. 5 Thursday LA Tech Don Haskins Center Feb. 7 Saturday Sam Houston Don Haskins Center Feb. 12 Thursday at Liberty Lynchburg, Va. Feb. 14 Saturday at Delaware Newark, Del. Feb. 21 Saturday at NM State Las Cruces, N.M. Feb. 26 Thursday Jax State Don Haskins Center Feb. 28 Saturday Kennesaw State Don Haskins Center March 5 Thursday at Sam Houston Huntsville, Texas March 7 Saturday at LA Tech Ruston, La.

Home Games in Bold