Final curtain call: Last week to secure your seat

The American Southwest Theatre Company (ASTC) is wrapping up its 2024-25 Seat of Honor fundraising campaign, marking its 40th anniversary.

This campaign aims to support theatre students and the NMSU Theatre Department by selling seats in the Mark and Stephanie Medoff Theatre at New Mexico State University.

Individuals and businesses can purchase seats for $500 and $750.

Each purchase includes a personalized lifetime name plaque to honor a loved one or commemorate a special occasion.

ASTC's efforts coincide with the closing week of "The Addams Family" play, adding a celebratory atmosphere to the fundraising drive.

Funds raised will directly benefit theatre students through scholarships and educational opportunities.

If you are interested in donating to ASTC, call or email Denise Welsh at 575-642-2980 or email dwelsh@nmsu.edu.