Scott’s Late Heroics Lift Aggies Past Middle Tennessee

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Aggies beat the MTSU Blue Raiders 1-0 on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the NM State Soccer Complex. A late goal from Meredith Scott propelled the Aggies to their second Conference USA win of the season.

“I was super proud of our team to stay with it, stay calm and wait for your moment,” said Head Coach Rob Baarts. “Meredith (Scott) did a great job to take composure and finish it.”

The action started early as Scott fired a shot to the bottom left corner of the goal for the first shot on goal of the game however, MTSU’s keeper managed to keep the ball out. The Aggies would record two more shots on goal ten minutes later, as Jaiden McClellan and Andrea Alvarenga attempted to put the Aggies up early, unfortunately it was saved once again by MTSU.

In Alvarenga’s first start of the season, the freshman posted a pair of shots, with one on goal in 76 minutes of action.

The Blue Raiders returned pressure on the Crimson & White defense in the 24th minute as they recorded their first shot on goal. NM State keeper Valerie Guha managed to stop the ball from hitting the back of the net for her first save of the game. Both teams pressured in the final five minutes of the first half, each recording a shot on goal.

At the end of the first half the score remained 0-0 with NM State leading in shots (7-6) and fouls (6-4). MTSU led the Aggies in saves (4-2) and corners (2-1) at the conclusion of the first half.

Both defensives held strong at the start of the second half as there wasn’t a shot on goal until the 77th minute by MTSU. Just a minute later MTSU pressured once again with a shot on goal leading way for Guha to record her fourth save of the game.

It wasn’t until the 88th minute that the Aggies managed to take the lead as Scott would take the ball inside the 18-yard box and score unassisted with her right foot. The ball was just out of reach of the diving MTSU keeper to find the back left corner of the goal. This was Scott’s fourth goal of the season and fifth of her career. It was also her second game-winning goal of her career.

“It was my first full game back after two games out, so I think it was my time to come back and prove myself,” said Scott. “Sunday games are hard for us, it is a slow start, it’s hot out and I knew I needed to put it away and I did that!”

Needing to hold strong with just two minutes remaining, the Aggie defense played together and kept the Blue Raiders scoreless. This became Guha’s second shutout of the season and eighth of her career.

The Aggies led the Blue Raiders in shots (11-10) and shots on goal (5-4). At the end of the game, saves were tied at four apiece. Corners were also tied in the match at three apiece.

The Aggies will head to Miami, Florida to play FIU on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. MT.