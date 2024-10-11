NMSU’s Tyler Wright no longer assistant football coach after social media posts

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tyler Wright is no longer with the football team nor the university, according to NMSU.

The social media posts on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly contained derogatory language, including comments that many in the community categorized as racist, homophobic, and sexist. In addition, Wright was also accused of making comments about the LGBTQ+ community.

The contentious tweets were posted over a decade ago but resurfaced in the end of September, 2024.

The Texas native played wide receiver for Tarleton State for four seasons then became a student intern for the Texans' football program. After a one-year stint as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at NCAA Division II Falcon's Long Star Conference program, Wright then joined Texas Christian University.

On December 10, 2021 Wright was announced as the Special Teams Coordinator and Tight Ends coach leading the Aggies to be ranked fifth nationally in punt return defense and 14th in rushing yards per game.

After two seasons serving as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, Wright was promoted to Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks coach in 2024.