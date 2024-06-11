

Inside the 2024 Summer Olympics: What to see, where to stay and more

Tourists walking in the Hotel de Ville square with the Paris 2024 Olympic rings in front of the city hall in Paris, France.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to Aug. 11. It marks the city’s third time hosting the Summer Olympics after previously hosting them in 1900 and 1924. So, of course, a huge chunk of the Olympic events will be held in Paris. Neighboring cities like Saint-Denis, Le Bourget, Nanterre, Versailles, and Vaires-sur-Marne will also host certain events.

Way.com reports the opening ceremony of the event will take place in Jardins du Trocadéro on the Seine, and the closing ceremony will take place at Stade de France.

What to See

There will be 10,500 athletes from over 200 countries participating in 329 events in 32 sports at this year’s Summer Olympics. This event promises everything from heart-stopping athletics and the magic of soccer to the graceful beauty of gymnastics. And don’t forget to be there for the debut of breakdancing, as it was recently added to the Olympic roster.

Whatever sports you love and are most looking forward to in Paris 2024, you need to grab tickets early. And if you are wondering, “Ummm, where should I stay?” No sweat; we’ve got you covered.

Where to Stay

We all know Paris is a bustling metropolis, so finding a place to stay, which is also the case at the time of the Summer Olympics, can be tricky.

Stays Near Parc des Princes

If you’re into soccer and want to see some of the hottest talent in that arena, stay near Parc des Princes. Paris Saint-Germain’s home ground is set to host the group stage games and gold medal matches. Imagine getting to see your favorite players battling it out for gold.

Suite Paris – This could be a good choice if you’re heading to Paris to watch the Olympics with your family or friends. It has rooms that accommodate four people.

Hotel Paris Boulogne – This is one of the best-reviewed stays near the Parc des Princes. The hotel is roughly 1.1 miles away from the stadium.

Molitor Hotel & Spa Paris MGallery Collection – With being just 0.2 miles away from Parc des Princes, what more could you ask for? But with closeness in mind, the possibility of the hotel being sold out is more than a safe bet.

Daumier – New 2 bedroom flat near the Seine – The view of the Paris river adds beauty to this lovely stay. This could be your stay if you have time to unwind rather than enjoy sports.

Stays Near Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros will host tennis. The boxing finals are also scheduled to take place here. You can catch a glimpse of some great professional tennis players from around the world.

Molitor Hotel & Spa Paris MGallery Collection – This hotel is only around 0.3 miles from Stade Roland Garros. Which means the demand will be pretty high. So, if you dream of watching Novak Djokovic or Iga Świątek in action, consider booking it now.

Parici Hôtel Boulogne Billancourt – Okay, this place will give you serenity amid the hustle and bustle. It’s a better place to relax after a busy day of watching sports.

Passy Eiffel Hotel – This is one of the best values for a stay if you’re looking for one near Stade Roland Garros. Although it’s about 1.9 miles from the stadium, this stay is worth it.

Stays Near Bercy Arena

Bercy Arena is the spot if you’re heading to Paris for gymnastics. It will also be hosting the basketball finals.

Grand Hotel Dore – Enjoy the comfortable rooms and warmth.

Pullman Paris Centre-Bercy —This hotel provides all the luxuries you seek and pets are allowed. Meanwhile, this place is only about 0.65 miles away from the Bercy Arena.

Mercure Paris Bercy Bibliothèque – This place is all about aesthetics. In other words, this can be the perfect place to chill out while enjoying the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Paris 2024: Stars Set to Shine

We cannot predict who will attend the Summer Olympics 2024. But trust us, we’ve got a list of athletes who will be the biggest draws this summer.

Simone Biles – USA, Gymnastics

The artist who defies gravity should be looking forward to furthering her Olympic medal tally of seven. Simon Biles has been a highlight of the previous two Olympic games and is set to enter her third Olympics. At 27, she’s ready to gain legendary status.

Katie Ledecky – USA, Swimming

The competitive swimmer and world record holder Katie Ledecky will be participating in her fourth Olympics at just 27. Meanwhile, she has already won seven Olympic gold medals and etched her name in history books. The rest of the world can’t wait to see where her name ranks among the all-time greats.

Caeleb Dressel – USA, Swimming

Another seven-time Olympic gold medalist and holder of several records, Caeleb Dressel, will be looking to take his tally even higher. Will he beat the record set by Michael Phelps? We shall see.

Noah Lyles – USA, Track & Field

The young track and field sprinter will be confident as he goes for the gold medals in 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 × 100 meters relay track events. Also, winning the World Championships will be a massive boost to his confidence. Meanwhile, Letsile Tebogo from Botswana will be his nemesis.

Lionel Messi – Argentina, Soccer

What if Leo Messi actually shows up in Paris once again? The chances are slim due to Copa America, but never say never. The mercurial Argentine footballer has a knack for effortlessly pulling off miracles, so nabbing a second Olympic gold would be a walk in the park.

Wrapping Up

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris promises to be a must-see sporting event. If you’re considering visiting Paris to experience the Olympics, plan your trip, learn about the venues, and arrange your stay as soon as possible. And have fun!

