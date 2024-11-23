

Mindy Schauer // MediaNewsGroup/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Top 10 sports betting events in the United States

Photo of football fans watching NFC championships in a sports bar.

In the United States, sports betting has grown fast, especially since it became legal in many states. People are now betting on games, not just watching them. Some sports events bring in more bets than others, turning regular games into big money events.

In this article, BangtheBook.com looks at the top 10 sports events that attract the most bets in the U.S. These events aren’t just popular with fans; they’re the ones that bettors follow closely, adding extra excitement to the games. Whether it’s the Super Bowl, March Madness, or the Kentucky Derby, these events pull in huge bets and change how people experience sports.

From simple bets on who will win to props on specific players, betting on these events brings fans closer to the action. Before diving into the top 10 sports betting events, here is a brief look at their impact on the U.S.

The Growing Impact of Betting on U.S. Sports Events

Since legal sports betting spread across the United States, fan engagement has changed. Now, fans don’t just watch games; they place bets on every play and outcome. Legal betting gives fans a new way to connect with their favorite teams and players, making games more intense. Even casual fans are more involved, following stats, scores, and player updates closely.

In 2023, it was estimated that over $93 billion was bet on sports in the USA. Major events like the Super Bowl and March Madness make up a big part of this.

For example, Super Bowl LVII alone saw billions of dollars in bets, showing how these top events can bring in massive attention. The growth of mobile betting also means people can bet on games from anywhere, making it easier for fans to join in.

These events stand out because of their vast media coverage and strong fan culture. Many fans like prop bets, where they can bet on specific players or even the outcome of a single play. Parlays are also popular, letting fans combine bets for bigger payouts.

Media coverage helps drive interest, with pre-game shows and social media adding more excitement. For fans, betting makes the game more than just a game—it turns it into a full experience.

Top 10 Sports Betting Events in the U.S.

1. Super Bowl (NFL)

The Super Bowl stands as the biggest single-day sports event in the USA, drawing an enormous audience from around the country and the world. This game doesn’t just attract regular football fans; it also pulls in casual viewers who may not normally watch the NFL but join in for the excitement.

This widespread interest makes the Super Bowl a betting giant. The variety of bets available also adds to its popularity, from game outcome and MVP bets to fun props like the length of the national anthem or the result of the coin toss.

These prop bets attract people who want to be part of the action, even if they aren’t betting on the game itself. In 2023, Super Bowl LVII saw over $16 billion in bets, showing just how significant this event is for sportsbooks across the United States.

2. March Madness (NCAA Basketball Tournament)

March Madness turns basketball into a national obsession. This college basketball tournament captures fans with its thrilling, bracket-based format, drawing in millions of viewers who enjoy filling out brackets to predict winners.

For many, March Madness betting starts with friendly office pools and extends to more serious bets. Bettors can place wagers on game lines, brackets, and even futures, guessing which team will win it all. The unique appeal of March Madness lies in the unpredictability of the games, with underdog wins and buzzer-beaters creating exciting moments that bettors and fans alike love.

Each year, the tournament makes up about 70% of all NCAA basketball betting, showing the strong connection between college sports fans and March Madness.

3. NFL Playoffs (Excluding Super Bowl)

Leading up to the Super Bowl, the NFL playoffs create intense weekly drama that keeps fans and bettors engaged. Each game in the playoffs matters, and this win-or-go-home format makes it especially thrilling.

The playoffs offer plenty of betting options, with fans placing bets on point spreads, team performances, and player props. Each week brings new matchups, and fans enjoy watching teams battle it out for a spot in the Super Bowl.

As stakes get higher, so does the volume of bets, and the playoffs become one of the busiest times for NFL betting outside of the Super Bowl itself. Many fans stay involved throughout the entire postseason, tracking every game and bet.

4. College Football Playoff and National Championship

College football is huge in the United States, especially in certain regions where fans have a deep loyalty to their teams. The College Football Playoff (CFP) and the National Championship are the biggest stages for college football, and betting activity rises when these games roll around.

The excitement and tension of college rivalries make these games special for bettors, who place wagers on spreads, totals, and individual player performances. With four teams competing in the CFP, the action builds over multiple games, adding to the thrill for fans and bettors alike.

The National Championship game, in particular, is watched by millions, as college football’s best teams compete for the top prize. For fans in college football-centric states, this event holds a special place, both as a viewing experience and as a major betting opportunity.

5. NBA Finals

The NBA Finals bring together basketball fans and bettors in a way few other events can. This best-of-seven series means multiple games, each with its own betting potential. Fans can bet on individual game outcomes, series winners, and player performances, from points scored to rebounds.

The Finals showcase the league’s top talent, with star players often driving the excitement. The NBA’s popularity, both in the USA and globally, makes this a highly anticipated event, bringing in both casual fans and serious bettors.

The format also allows for ongoing betting, as fans can adjust their bets based on each game’s outcome, adding a strategic layer to NBA Finals betting.

6. World Series (MLB)

The World Series, Major League Baseball’s championship series, draws a huge following as the top teams in the league compete in a best-of-seven format. The multi-game structure of the World Series means bettors have several opportunities to place bets, making it a unique event compared to single-game championships.

Fans can bet on game winners, series outcomes, and individual performances, including pitching and hitting stats. This extended format builds suspense and engagement, as each game adds another layer to the series. Betting interest grows with each game, especially if the series goes the full seven games.

The World Series holds a special place for baseball fans, and its length gives sportsbooks more opportunities to engage bettors.

7. Kentucky Derby

Known as the “most exciting two minutes in sports,” the Kentucky Derby is a key event in U.S. betting culture. Though it’s a single race, the Derby attracts fans and bettors from around the world.

For many, betting on the Kentucky Derby is a tradition, and this race has a range of unique betting options. Fans can bet on win-place-show options, trifectas, and exactas, trying to predict the finishing order. The history and pageantry of the Derby add to its appeal, and it draws a crowd that includes seasoned horse racing fans and newcomers alike.

This event has remained popular over the years, with betting activity often extending beyond the Kentucky Derby itself to include other races in the Triple Crown series.

8. The Masters (Golf)

The Masters is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments, drawing both dedicated golf fans and casual viewers. Held annually at Augusta National Golf Club, this tournament is known for its traditions and challenging course.

Betting on The Masters includes options like picking the tournament winner, betting on round leaders, and predicting player matchups. Unlike some sports events, The Masters stretches over four days, allowing fans to place bets each day.

This setup keeps fans engaged and gives bettors a chance to adjust their picks based on players’ performances. For many golf fans, The Masters represents the peak of the sport, and betting on this tournament has become a major part of the viewing experience.

9. UFC Fights and Boxing Matches

High-profile fights in the UFC and boxing draw big betting interest, especially for matchups featuring well-known fighters. These fights bring in fans who may not normally bet but are drawn to the drama and intensity of combat sports.

Betting options are varied, including method of victory, round betting, and fighter props, allowing fans to bet on specific aspects of each fight. Unlike team sports, these one-on-one matchups offer unique ways to engage with the sport.

Big fights, especially title matches, are often hyped for months, building up anticipation and drawing in a wide audience. The appeal of these events lies in the one-time, winner-take-all nature, making each fight a big event.

10. Thanksgiving Day NFL Games

Thanksgiving and NFL football have become a holiday tradition for many Americans. These games bring families and friends together to watch and, increasingly, to place bets.

Thanksgiving Day games are special because they combine holiday gatherings with one of America’s favorite sports. Fans place bets on game outcomes, player props, and in-game events, adding excitement to the holiday.

Betting on Thanksgiving games has become part of the experience for many, and these games tend to attract higher betting activity than regular season matchups. For many fans, Thanksgiving wouldn’t feel complete without watching and betting on NFL games, making it a unique day in the NFL calendar.



BangtheBook.com

Best of the Rest Top Sports Betting Events

A table of the top sports betting events.

While our top 10 events are the biggest draws for U.S. bettors, plenty of other sports events attract a lot of attention and wagers each year. Here are some of the “best of the rest” that keep fans and bettors engaged:

● NFL Regular Season Games – The NFL season runs for months, giving fans plenty of games to bet on weekly, from spreads to props.

● College Basketball Conference Tournaments – Before March Madness, conference tournaments bring high-stakes matchups and betting opportunities for college basketball fans.

● Wimbledon (Tennis) – As one of tennis’s Grand Slam events, Wimbledon draws a global audience and strong betting interest, especially on match winners and player performance.

● The Daytona 500 (NASCAR) – Known as “The Great American Race,” this NASCAR event is popular for fans who enjoy betting on racing outcomes and individual drivers. ● PGA Championship (Golf) – Another major in golf, the PGA Championship brings in plenty of bets, from the overall winner to round-by-round leaders.

● Stanley Cup Playoffs (NHL) – The NHL’s playoffs offer intense action with multiple rounds, drawing fans who bet on series outcomes and game-by-game results.

● Belmont Stakes (Horse Racing) – The third race in the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes attracts bettors, especially when a Triple Crown win is on the line.

● The Open Championship (Golf) – Known simply as “The Open,” this is one of golf’s biggest events, with bettors following their favorite golfers on the challenging links courses.

● Summer Olympics – Every four years, the Summer Olympics bring unique betting opportunities on events like track and field, swimming, and gymnastics.

● MLB Opening Day – Baseball’s Opening Day marks the start of a new season, and fans celebrate by placing bets on their teams and players.

These events add variety to the sports betting calendar, giving fans more chances to get involved in different sports and leagues throughout the year. While they might not draw the same numbers as the top 10, they each have a strong following and dedicated fan base.

What Makes These Events Popular for Bettors?

High-profile sports events bring strong emotional engagement. Fans feel a closer connection to these big games, which adds excitement to betting. For many, placing a bet makes the game more than just a game; it’s a way to feel involved and support their favorite team or player. These events also often come with unique storylines, rivalries, or high stakes, which attract more viewers and, in turn, more bettors.

A big reason these events are popular with bettors is the variety of betting options they offer. From simple bets on who will win to more detailed prop bets on specific plays or player stats, there’s something for every type of fan.

Live betting lets fans place bets as the game unfolds, reacting to every play. Futures bets allow fans to place wagers long before the event, adding an extra layer of interest that lasts throughout the season. This wide range of options means fans can bet in ways that match their level of interest and knowledge.

There’s also a strong community aspect around betting on major events. Office pools, friendly competitions, and shared picks bring fans together and add a social layer to betting. March Madness brackets, for example, are a staple in workplaces and among friends.

Many fans enjoy discussing odds, picks, and predictions with others, making betting feel like a group activity. This sense of community adds to the overall enjoyment, as fans get to share the excitement with others.

How Sportsbooks Prepare for These Sports Betting Events

For big sports events, sportsbooks go all out to attract bettors. They launch special promotions and bonuses to draw in new customers, offering perks like risk-free bets, deposit matches, or boosted odds. These offers give bettors extra reasons to join in, especially those who might not

usually place bets. Promotions like these also make it easier for casual fans to get involved, adding to the excitement around major events.

Sportsbooks also ramp up their marketing efforts during high-profile events, investing heavily in ads to reach more people. You’ll often see ads on social media, TV, and even billboards, all aimed at capturing the attention of new and returning customers. These campaigns help sportsbooks build their brands and draw in larger audiences when betting interest peaks.

Oddsmakers stay busy, too, adjusting betting lines as wagers roll in. For popular events, betting lines can shift quickly based on where the money is going, making real-time adjustments crucial.

Sportsbooks use these changes to manage their risk and make sure they stay balanced as more bets come in. This dynamic line-setting keeps the odds fair and competitive, ensuring bettors have options that match the latest insights and public opinion.

Predictions for the Future of Sports Event Betting

In-play betting, which lets fans place bets during the game, is growing in popularity as it gives people a way to react to every play in real-time. Micro-betting is also on the rise, allowing fans to bet on small moments within the game, like the outcome of the next pitch in baseball or the next point in tennis. Player props are expanding, too, with fans betting on specific player stats, adding a new level of personalization and excitement to the experience.

AI and data analytics are becoming key tools for sportsbooks, helping improve the accuracy of odds and giving bettors more tailored options. Advanced data allows sportsbooks to analyze player performance, team trends, and betting behavior in real time, making odds more responsive and accurate. AI can also personalize betting options based on user preferences, creating a more engaging experience for each customer.

As betting expands, we may also see more focus on niche sports like eSports and pickleball. These sports are drawing in new audiences, especially younger fans, and could become popular betting markets. As more people get interested in these emerging sports, sportsbooks will likely follow, offering more options to bet on events outside traditional sports.

Conclusion

Betting has become a core part of how people experience sports in the United States. Major events like the Super Bowl, March Madness, and the NBA Finals aren’t just games anymore—they’re moments that draw in fans and bettors alike. With a range of betting options, from simple game outcomes to detailed player props, these events offer ways for fans to engage in every play, adding excitement and a personal stake in the action.

As sports betting continues to grow, the top events are likely to become even bigger opportunities for sportsbooks. Each year brings more bettors into the fold, and advances in technology are making betting more accessible and interactive. This shift means the stakes will keep rising for both bettors and sportsbooks, making major sports events not just popular but highly lucrative times for the industry.

This story was produced by BangTheBook.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.