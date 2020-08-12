University of Texas will open its football season hosting UTEP

Texas Sports

AUSTIN, Texas — The Big 12 conference announced Wednesday that it was moving forward with its college football season, and the University of Texas then released its revised schedule.

The start of the season will take place Sept. 12 with Texas hosting UTEP. That game was originally scheduled for Sept. 19, but has now been moved up a week.

That's because the Big 12 is utilizing a "9-plus-1" setup, which means nine conference games and one non-conference game.

Texas is keeping in-state rival UTEP as its' sole non-conference opponent, and moving that game up to start the season.

UTEP was originally supposed to be at home against Nevada on Sept. 12, but the Mountain West conference postponed its season - which opened up the date for the Miners.

Moving up the game against UTEP will now give Texas two weeks before the start of Big 12 play.

Here's the rest of the Longhorns schedule: