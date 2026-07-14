UTEP’s Joe Golding inducted into ACU Sports Hall of Fame

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP men's basketball coach Joe Golding has been inducted into the Abeline Christian Hall of Fame, recognizing a decade that transformed the Wildcats into one of the nation's top mid-major programs.

UTEP men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding is being recognized for one of the most successful coaching runs in Abilene Christian University history, earning induction into the ACU Sports Hall of Fame.

Golding spent 10 seasons leading the Wildcats from 2011 to 2021, transforming the program into a nationally respected Division I contender. During his tenure, he compiled a 158-144 record, guided ACU to two Southland Conference championships and led the Wildcats to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2019 and 2021.

His signature moment came in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, when 14th-seeded ACU pulled off a 53-52 upset over third-seeded Texas in the opening round. The victory remains the biggest win in program history and capped a 24-5 season that included the Wildcats’ second conference title in three years.

Golding also led ACU to its first Southland Conference championship and NCAA Tournament berth in 2019 after the Wildcats finished 27-7. Following the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament, ACU returned the next season to capture another conference title before making its historic tournament run.

When Golding arrived at ACU, the Wildcats were coming off a nine-win season. Over the next decade, he guided the program through its transition to Division I and established a culture built on defense, toughness and winning, helping elevate the Wildcats into one of the nation’s premier mid-major programs.

A former ACU player from 1994 to 1998, Golding now adds Hall of Fame honors at his alma mater. As he celebrates the honor, Golding now turns his attention to preparing the Miners for the upcoming season as UTEP enters its first year in the Mountain West Conference.