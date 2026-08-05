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30 Days to Kickoff: UTEP football team begins fall camp

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Published 10:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas - Fall camp is underway for the UTEP Miners as the 2026 season will kickoff in just 30 days.

The Miners opened fall camp with a Tuesday night practice at the Sun Bowl, and then were back at it for day 2 bright and early Wednesday morning.

UTEP head coach Scotty Walden said even though his team came out a little tired for day 2, he was impressed by how they handled the turnaround.

Coach Walden enters his 3rd season as UTEP's head coach.

He'll be looking to turn around a program that finished the 2025 season with a 2-10 record.

The Miners kickoff the 2026 season Friday, September 4 on the road against #9 Oklahoma.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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