UTEP Women’s Basketball Announces 2021 Conference USA Schedule

UTEP

El Paso, TX - The UTEP women's basketball team got a first look at their conference schedule on Friday.

It's a return to a more traditional format as the season will be an 18-game 2021 Conference USA schedule.

The Miners will have home-and-home match-ups with LA Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss and UTSA. UTEP will also square off once against Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, UAB and WKU.

“The Conference USA schedule will boast a very intense and closely matched league play,” UTEP head coach Kevin Baker said. “I believe that CUSA is the strongest it has ever been, top to bottom, in my tenure here at UTEP. Each game will be an absolute battle with each team in our conference being so tightly matched. This will make for some absolutely entertaining games. With only eight teams making the tournament this upcoming year, it will only heighten the energy and competitiveness of each contest. It is a great year ahead! Don’t miss the fireworks!”

Conference play commences in the “Sunshine State,” with the Miners opening at Florida Atlantic (Dec. 31) and then at FIU (Jan. 2).

UTEP will also play at Rice (Jan. 14), at North Texas (Jan. 16), at Old Dominion (Jan. 28), at Charlotte (Jan. 30), at LA Tech (Feb. 18), at Southern Miss (Feb. 20) and at UTSA (March 6).

The Orange and Blue welcome Southern Miss to the Don Haskins Center for their league home opener on Jan. 7.

Other C-USA home contests include LA Tech (Jan. 9), Middle Tennessee (Jan. 23), Marshall (Feb. 4), WKU (Feb. 6), UTSA (Feb. 13) and defending C-USA regular-season champion Rice (Feb. 27).

The 2021 C-USA Tournament is slated from March 10-13 at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Game times, and streaming/television coverage will be announced at a later date, in addition to the nonconference component of the schedule.

Season ticket renewals for the 2020-21 season are available, while fans may also request season tickets.

Current season ticket holders can renew their seats by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing at tickets@utep.edu, or visiting www.utepminers.com/tickets.

Individuals who did not have season tickets last year but are interested in signing up for the upcoming season can visit the UTEP Athletics ticket webpage (www.utepminers.com/tickets) to fill out an electronic request form (https://utepminers.com/sb_output.aspx?form=1035).

They start as low as $65 for adults and $40 for youth (ages 3-12).

Fans can also purchase reserved Floor seating for $125.

UTEP is coming off its second winning season in three years under Baker.

The Miners finished 16-14 in 2019-20, capping the campaign with a 95-67 victory over Florida Atlantic in the opening round of the C-USA Championships.

UTEP set school conference tournament records for margin of victory (28), points (95) and three-pointers made (11) against the Owls, while tying the mark for field goals made (33), three-point percentage (50) and overall field-goal percentage (55).

The effort advanced the Orange and Blue to the C-USA Tourney quarterfinals for the third consecutive year under Baker, continuing the longest such streak to start a career at the school.

The tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, ending UTEP's aspirations for a postseason bid.