UTEP hangs tough in C-USA opener, trails Louisiana Tech 14-7 at half

UTEP

RUSTON, Louisiana - If UTEP football had piqued fans interest after a 3-1 start, they now have their full attention.

The Miners are proving their mettle in a dogfight tonight at reigning C-USA West champions Louisiana Tech, trailing the Bulldogs 14-7 at halftime in Ruston.

It's the conference opener for UTEP, who is out to their best start since 2010.

Louisiana Tech marched 75 yards down the field on their opening drive, and capped it off with a 15-yard TD run by Israel Tucker.

But UTEP's defense held firm until midway through the second quarter, when QB Gavin Hardison connected with DeVaughn Cooper on a 33-yard touchdown strike to tie it up.

The Bulldogs grabbed the lead under two minutes in the first half on a 14-yard TD run by tailback Justin Henderson. The scoring drive was kept alive after UTEP was whistled for a pass interference on 3rd and 5 with the Bulldogs on their own 33-yard line.