UTEP vs. UAB now canceled, but this weekend’s UTSA game still on

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP’s football game against UAB, scheduled for next Friday in Midland, has now been canceled after numerous UAB players tested positive for Covid-19 and were quarantined.

UAB also cancelled its game vs. North Texas this Saturday for the same reason.

UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said he was "disappointed that we won’t be able to play," but the Miners (3-3, 0-2 C-USA) were still set to kickoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday on the road against UTSA (4-4, 2-2 C-USA) at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The UTSA game is the fourth-straight road game for the Miners who have faced other game cancellations due to opponents having virus outbreaks; UTEP still has remaining home games currently on the schedule against Southern Miss on Dec. 4 and North Texas on Dec. 12.