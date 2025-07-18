CUSA announces 2025 football Preseason Watch List

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP’s P Noah Botsford, DL Derek Burns, LB Micah Davey, OL Mark Robinson and RB Hahsaun Wilson were announced to Conference USA’s 2025 Preseason Football Watch List as announced by league officials on Friday.

Botsford played at Valdosta State for the last two seasons. In 2024, he booted 37 punts for 1,563 yards (42.2 avg.) in 14 games played.

His longest was a 62-yard kick, while he added three touchbacks, five fair catches, landed 17 inside the 20-yard line and tallied 11 kicks of 50+ yards. The Blazers finished 13-1 in 2024. Botsford averaged 43.8 yards per punt (53 for 2,231 yards) in 2023 in 14 games played.

He had 16 punts inside the 20, 10 over 50 yards and 16 fair catches with just four touchbacks. He was named to the 2023 D2CCA First Team All-Super Region Two.

Burns saw action in one contest while at NM State during the 2024 season.

He tallied a tackle against WKU. Before NM State, Burns played at Kilgore College for two seasons (2022, 2023).

He amassed 9.5 sacks with 35 tackles in 12 contests during his freshman season in 2022.

Burns opened his collegiate career with 2.0 sacks and four tackles against Tyler JC, and produced 2.0 sacks (11 yards) at Tyler JC later during the season. He tallied a season-high six tackles with a sack and 2.0 TFLs against Cisco College.

Burns registered 44 tackles with 4.0 sacks in 11 games during his sophomore season in 2023.

Davey Saw action at McNeese State for the last four seasons (2021-2024).

Davey started in 18 of 29 games. He totaled 311 tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, an interception, seven breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Davey played in eight games during the 2024 season, racking up 90 tackles (43 solo) with 5.0 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, INT and three breakups.

He opened ’24 campaign with 14 tackles at Tarleton State and followed with a season-best 17 stops against Southern U the next week. Davey produced monster numbers in 2023, amassing 153 tackles in only 10 games played.

He added 7.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, four hurries, three breakups, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Davey led the LFC in three statistical categories in ’23 – total tackles (153), tackles per game (15.3) and solo tackles per game (8.3).

He was named a 2023 All-American and was 2023 All-Southland Conference first team.

Robinson was named the Sun Conference Freshman of the Year and was second-team All-Sun Conference while starting all nine games at left tackle for Southeastern University in 2024. Robinson helped the squad forge a mark of 7-2 … instrumental in the Fire boasting the ninth-best rushing offense in the NAIA, as they amassed 2263 yards on the ground (5.1 ypa) while piling up 22 rushing touchdowns. His efforts helped the team average 31.2 points per game.

Wilson played three seasons at Charlotte (2022-24) while also redshirting with the 49ers in 2021. He paced the team in rushing in 2024 with 559 yards on 91 carries (6.1 avg per carry). Wilson also shared the squad lead for rushing touchdowns (seven). He ran all over East Carolina with 164 yards and three rushing touchdowns (tied second most in school history) on just 15 carries, including was a 65-yard score, helping Charlotte blow out the Pirates, 55-24. Wilson rushed 14 times for 84 yards, including a long of 26, while also scoring a touchdown against UAB. Wilson appeared in 10 contests in 2023, coming on strong down the stretch. All 54 attempts and 322 yards gained came during the final three games of the season. He blasted Memphis for 198 yards on the ground and a trio of scores while toting the ball 24 times. The 198 yards were the second most by a Charlotte rusher in program history and the most ever at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Full CUSA release: https://conferenceusa.com/news/2025/7/17/football-fb-cusa-announces-2025-preseason-watch-list.aspx

The 2025 campaign starts on Aug. 30 at Utah State, while the Miners’ first home game is Sept. 7 against UT Martin in the Sun Bowl.

2025 UTEP FOOTBALL TICKET INFO

Season ticket memberships are available here and starting at only $90 (seating chart and pricing).

Fans can also call 915.747.UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu, click www.utepminers.com/tickets, or visit the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP Campus).