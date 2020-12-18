UTEP football fires offensive, defensive coordinators after 3-5 Covid-impacted season
EL PASO, Texas – Third-year UTEP football coach Dana Dimel shook up his staff Friday.
Both offensive coordinator Mike Canales and defensive coordinator Mike Cox “have been relieved of their duties,” according to a short announcement issued by the university’s Athletics Department.
The Miners finished a Covid-19 impacted season with a 3-5 record, but finished 0-4 in Conference USA. The Miners are also 5-27 since Dimel, a former Kansas State assistant coach, and his staff took over the Miner program.
“While this was a difficult decision to make, I feel it is in the best interest of our football program moving forward,” Dimel said in a press release. “These are good men and I would like to thank them for their service and wish them well in the future.”
UTEP will conduct a national search to find their successors.
Comments
2 Comments
LOL, like blaming Trump for all the miscues in 2020!
Easier to get rid of coordinators who, when combined, make about 60% of what the HC does, and without a buyout clause.