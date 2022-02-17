One-on-one with UTEP’s Kevin Baker; UTEP women prepare for final two home games of the season

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP (13-10, 5-8 Conference USA) concludes the regular season home slate this weekend.

The Miners start the week with a game against Louisiana Tech (14-9, 6-6 Conference USA) at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of a Pink Out, with the Miners wearing their special pink uniforms. In addition, players will wear pins on their uniforms for Equality and Inclusion Night.

The game is sponsored by Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare.

The Miners will then conclude their home slate Saturday when they host Southern Miss (15-8, 7-5 Conference USA) at 12 p.m.

SERIES VS. LOUISIANA TECH

LA Tech leads the overall series 15-8, including a 68-65 win less than two weeks ago in Ruston. In that contest, the Miners erased a 19-point third quarter deficit to bring the final score within one possession. The two sides have not played in El Paso since a 74-64 win for the Lady Techsters on Feb. 14, 2019. Inside the Don Haskins Center, LA Tech holds a 6-5 edge all-time.



SCOUTING LOUISIANA TECH

The Lady Techsters have played well over the last couple of weeks, winning four of their last five dating back to Jan. 29. Despite falling to conference frontrunner Charlotte 59-56 the last time out, LA Tech did hold a lead of 17-7 out of the chutes. Against the 49ers, Keiunna Walker scored a game-high 22 points with six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Walker has scored in double figures in 24 straight games, including every one this season, and averages a team-high 17.8 points per game. Anna Larr Roberson contributes 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and a block per contest. She has reached double figures in 16 games in a row. LA Tech is the best free throw shooting team in C-USA, hitting 76.4 percent of their attempts at the stripe.

BACK IN THE DON

UTEP has experienced a great deal of success this season inside the Don Haskins Center, posting a 9-3 record. With one more win at home this season, the Miners would become the 16th team in program history to win 10 or more games at home.

TICKET INFORMATION