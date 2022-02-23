UTEP softball inks Grace Aragon from Carlsbad, NM

EL PASO, Texas - Head Coach TJ Hubbard announced a key addition to UTEP's 2023 softball roster, shortstop and outfielder Grace Aragon from Carlsbad High School.



Grace Aragon

Shortstop / Outfield

5-2

R/R

Freshman

Carlsbad, N.M. (Carlsbad HS)



Carlsbad HS: Aragon is a five-year varsity letter winner and has participated in two state championship games. In 2021, she had a .714 batting average in the district, and batted .560 overall with a .486 on-base percentage.

She played in 34 games and scored 20 runs on 28 hits with 30 RBI. The Cavemen ended the 2021 season with a 19-3 record.



Aragon W/L Record at Carlsbad HS

2018: 18-9

2019: 23-7

2021: 19-3



Accolades

2x State Runner-Up (2019, 2021)

1st Team All-District

1st Team All-State All-Academic Team

5x Varsity Letterman

"We are pleased to announce the signing of Grace Aragon. She is a competitive, versatile player that will provide us depth at multiple positions. Her athleticism will prove valuable for us offensively and defensively. We are excited to see her play in the Sun City next year." – Coach Hubbard