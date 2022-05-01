Project MOVE gets Miners out to clean up the community

EL PASO, Texas- UTEP's Project MOVE continues its annual community clean up.

According to program officials around 200 people showed up to paint, clean and refurbish local areas selected by non-profit groups.

Alumni, current students and individiuals associated with UTEP programs made up the volunteers.

“It is important to give back to the community because we are part of this city. We need to get involved with our neighbors, involved with our school,” said Karina Torres a UTEP alumni.

According to a utep.edu article the numbers are down.

The online UTEP article states that in 2017 there were 1,500 volunteers and 60 locations compared to this years numbers.