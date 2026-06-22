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Riverside’s Carlos Rojas III commits to UTEP

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Published 11:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas - One of the best high school football players in El Paso announced he's staying home and plans to sign with his hometown UTEP Miners.

Carlos Rojas III shared a photo on X with the UTEP coaching staff along with a caption committing to the Miners.

Rojas III will be a senior this upcoming season at Riverside High School.

He was the team's starting quarterback, but he can do more than just throw the football.

Rojas III also plays wide receiver.

Last season as a junior he rushed for 2,279 yards, passed for 1,516 yards and scored 55 total touchdowns.

Rojas III been on Riverside's varsity team ever since he was a freshman.

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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