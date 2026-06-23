UTEP athletics asking fans to vote on kickoff time for Oct. 17 football game against San Jose State

EL PASO, Texas - Miner fans, we need your help! UTEP Athletics wants your feedback to determine the kickoff time for the Miners’ football game against San Jose State on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Sun Bowl.

“Innovation Day” is the theme for the matchup.

Fans will have an opportunity to vote on numerous in-game elements, beginning with the kickoff time.

They can select from 1, 2, 4, and 7 p.m. Mountain Time.

“In the spirit of innovation and with a Fan-First mentality in mind, we’d like for our fans to set the time for the game,” UTEP Vice President and Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “This is the first step in providing a more interactive experience for Miner Nation when we take on our old WAC rivals, the Spartans!”

Voting will begin on Tuesday, June 23, and end on Wednesday, July 1.

Voting link here: https://utep.questionpro.com/InnovationDay

More “Innovation Day” initiatives will be announced in the near future.

2026 UTEP FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS INFORMATION

For the first time since 2021, all of UTEP’s home games will be played on Saturdays. The Miners will host a pair of nonconference games – vs. Texas Southern (Sept. 12 at 7 PM) and Oregon State (Sept. 26 at 7 PM). Mountain West foes traveling to the Sun Bowl are Nevada (Oct. 10), San Jose State (Oct. 17), Hawai’i (Nov. 7), and Wyoming (Nov. 14).

For 2026 UTEP Football Season Tickets, call (915) 747-UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu , or visit www.utepminers.com/tickets . The Eisenberg Family Ticket Office is located at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP Campus).

MW+ INFORMATION

MW+ will be the exclusive streaming platform for live events across all 21 Mountain West sponsored sports not distributed on national linear television. Miner Nation can watch all its teams all season long, including matchups you won’t find anywhere else. Exclusive access will be available with mic’d up moments, behind-the-scenes, and original content. It’ll be the one destination for everything Mountain West.