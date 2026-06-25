UTEP men’s basketball adds FIU transfer Mikey Kelvin II

EL PASO, Texas - Mikey Kelvin II (FIU) has signed with the UTEP men’s basketball team, head coach Joe Golding announced Thursday. He redshirted with the Panthers (2025-26).

Kelvin II previously helped Queens University (Kingston, Ontario, Canada) make three consecutive appearances in the USPORTS Final 8, which is Canada’s version of March Madness.

A brief profile on Kelvin II and a quote from Golding follows below.

Mikey Kelvin II

Forward

6-7

FIU

Kingston, Ontario, Canada

AT FIU (2025-26)

2025-26 (RS-SENIOR)

Sat out the season.

AT QUEENS UNIVERSITY (2020-24)

Key cog for the Gaels who led the team to three consecutive showings in the USPORTS Final 8, which is the Canadian equivalent of the NCAA’s March Madness tournament … put up 10.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 1.1 bpg to help the squad forge a 30-6 record and snare runner-up honors nationally in 2023-24 … it marked the best finish in school history … the team also claimed the OUA Wilson Cup (Ontario’s provincial conference crown) to secure the program’s first league championship since 1952 … nailed 2.2 triples per game (39.6 percent shooting) during the regular season … posted a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) in the championship contest of the Wilson Cup, including nailing a game-tying triple with 72 seconds to play … earned 26 starts as the Gaels recorded a mark of 27-8 in 2022-23 while advancing to the quarterfinals nationally for the second straight season … the team was 17-8 and played in the national tournament in his first full season in 2021-22 … had his freshman campaign (2020-21) canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PREP

Competed at both the high school (Holy Cross HS) and club levels in Canada while developing into a versatile small forward.

Head coach Joe Golding:

“We are extremely excited to add Mikey to our team for the 2026-27 season. He's an athletic forward with a strong pedigree that will help us immensely and provide some much-needed depth to our frontcourt. To get a player of his caliber at this point in the offseason is a huge win, and we can't wait for him to get to El Paso and get to work.”