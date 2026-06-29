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UTEP season opener moved to Friday, September 4

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Courtesy: UTEP Athletics
By ,
Published 6:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas - Oklahoma announced the 2026 season opener against UTEP is moving to Friday, Sept. 4, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. CT/6 MT in Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

The contest will be streamed on SEC Network+.

The Miners and Sooners were originally scheduled to open the new campaign on Saturday, Sept. 5. 

WEEK 1 (Fri., Sept. 4) at Oklahoma Sooners (Southeastern Conference)

SEC Network+/7 p.m. CT/6 p.m. MT

Norman, Oklahoma – Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (80,126)

2025 Record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC

All-time vs. UTEP: 5-0

Last meeting: Sept. 3, 2022 – UTEP 13, at #9 Oklahoma 45

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

UTEP Athletics

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