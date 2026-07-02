Miner Nation Has Spoken! UTEP Kicks Off “Innovation Night” at 7 P.M. on Saturday, Oct. 17

EL PASO, Texas - After a week of voting, tradition reigns.

UTEP will kick off against Mountain West foe San Jose State at 7 p.m. MT on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Sun Bowl for the game’s “Innovation Night” theme.

Thanks to the overwhelming response from Miner Nation, over 2,300 fans voted after the initiative received local and national attention.

“We made this move to the Mountain West for our fans, so it’s only right to have the fans help shape their gameday experience,” Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Revenue Officer Michael Levy said. “Thanks to the amazing response from Miner Nation, we are looking forward to squaring off against the SJSU Spartans at 7 p.m. under the lights of the Sun Bowl. We look forward to having the fans speak into more gameday elements as we celebrate Innovation Night.”

Fans had the unique opportunity to vote on the kickoff time for the UTEP-San Jose State contest. The options were 1, 2, 4, and 7 p.m. Mountain Time.

The 7 p.m. kick received the majority of the votes at over 53 percent (1,229 votes). The 1 p.m. time was second at over 24 percent (567 votes).

Fans can expect more “Innovation Night” in-game elements to be announced in the near future.

2026 UTEP FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS INFORMATION

For the first time since 2021, all of UTEP’s home games will be played on Saturdays.

The Miners will host a pair of nonconference games – vs. Texas Southern (Sept. 12 at 7 PM) and Oregon State (Sept. 26 at 7 PM). Mountain West foes traveling to the Sun Bowl are Nevada (Oct. 10), San Jose State (Oct. 17 at 7 PM), Hawai’i (Nov. 7), and Wyoming (Nov. 14).

For 2026 UTEP Football Season Tickets, call (915) 747-UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu , or visit www.utepminers.com/tickets . The Eisenberg Family Ticket Office is located at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP Campus).

UTEP MW+ INFORMATION

MW+ will be the exclusive streaming platform for live events across all 21 Mountain West sponsored sports not distributed on national linear television.

Miner Nation can watch all its teams all season long, including matchups you won’t find anywhere else. Exclusive access will be available with mic’d-up moments, behind-the-scenes, and original content.

It’ll be the one destination for everything Mountain West.