UTEP men’s and women’s track and field recognized for success in the classroom

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP men's and women's track and field teams have been recognized for their success in the classroom, earning U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Team honors.

The Miners' men's team posted a 3.24 team GPA, while the women's squad recorded a 3.23 GPA during the academic year.

"Being Miner Built means pursuing excellence in everything we do," head coach Francesca Green said. "Having both our men's and women's programs recognized as USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams is a testament to the discipline, commitment and character of our student-athletes."

Green added that success in the classroom requires the same dedication and consistency as success on the track. She credits the student-athletes, coaches and support staff for building a culture centered on academic and athletic excellence.

The recognition adds to an already successful academic year for the Miners.

Sebastian Avena, Alex Brown, Sarah Dovenbarger, Samahri Foster, Andres Gurrola and Zacarias Velasquez were all named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team in June.

Gurrola and Velasquez also earned Conference USA All-Academic Team honors, while Velasquez received the Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship.

The program's cross country teams also saw academic success, with, Vallary Kiplagat and Juan Leal earning Conference USA All-Academic honors and Salma Lincon being names the 2025-26 Scholar-Athlete of the year.

The USTFCCCA honor caps another standout academic year for the Miners as UTEP continues to pair success in competition with excellence in the classroom.