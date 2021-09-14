Most popular girl names in the 80s in Texas
FamVeld // Shutterstock
Most popular girl names in the 80s in Texas
Whether it’s a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn’t something to take lightly. Over the years, certain[ names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we’ve also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock
#50. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,710
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 452 (#692 (tie) most common name, -90.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 45,097
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#49. Krystal
Krystal is a name of Greek origin meaning “Earth mineral”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,905
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 479 (#665 (tie) most common name, -90.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #73
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 37,458
Unsplash
#48. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,001
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,369 (#18 most common name, +47.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 54,397
Canva
#47. Valerie
Valerie is a name of Latin origin meaning “fierce”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,122
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,771 (#109 most common name, -45.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #86
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 34,589
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#46. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,264
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 787 (#417 most common name, -85.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 109,541
Blend Images // Shutterstock
#45. Kristen
Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,510
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 386 (#768 most common name, -93.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 83,219
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#44. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,549
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,725 (#11 most common name, +93.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 53,242
Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#43. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,636
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,165 (#278 most common name, -79.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,359
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#42. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,728
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 659 (#495 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 96,548
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#41. Lindsey
Lindsey is a name of English origin meaning “Lincoln’s marsh or island of linden trees”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,977
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 533 (#595 most common name, -91.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 71,931
Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock
#40. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,045
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 929 (#346 most common name, -84.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 115,814
Canva
#39. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,196
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 717 (#467 most common name, -88.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 41,572
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#38. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,284
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,976 (#66 most common name, -36.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 99,154
Pixabay
#37. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,328
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,029 (#152 (tie) most common name, -67.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,640
Matva // Shutterstock
#36. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,961
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,357 (#39 most common name, -23.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 98,241
Canva
#35. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,000
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 325 (#878 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,597
Pixabay
#34. April
April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,380
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,099 (#298 most common name, -85.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 75,942
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#33. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,409
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,868 (#8 most common name, +73.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,752
DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#32. Courtney
Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,458
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#838 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 84,298
Nitin Kumar // Pexels
#31. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,663
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,018 (#156 most common name, -73.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 95,842
Canva
#30. Veronica
Veronica is a name of Latin origin meaning “she who brings victory”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,742
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 790 (#414 (tie) most common name, -89.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 39,065
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#29. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,173
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,189 (#87 most common name, -61.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 210,456
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#28. Monica
Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,290
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 893 (#361 (tie) most common name, -89.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,821
Canva
#27. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,403
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,075 (#29 most common name, -27.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,122
Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock
#26. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,670
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,287 (#135 most common name, -73.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,585
Canva
#25. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,751
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,150 (#282 (tie) most common name, -86.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,500
Canva
#24. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,238
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,804 (#182 most common name, -80.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,220
s_oleg // Shutterstock
#23. Erica
Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,268
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 423 (#727 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 93,145
Canva
#22. Vanessa
Vanessa is a name of Greek origin meaning “butterfly”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,532
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,428 (#130 most common name, -74.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 65,690
CroMary // Shutterstock
#21. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,534
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 841 (#393 most common name, -92.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,795
Nina Buday // Shutterstock
#20. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,538
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,427 (#230 most common name, -86.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,657
Canva
#19. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,540
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,522 (#123 most common name, -76.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,988
Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock
#18. Maria
Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,938
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,237 (#61 most common name, -61.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 65,648
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#17. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,036
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,760 (#110 most common name, -75.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,650
Pixabay
#16. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,275
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,009 (#46 most common name, -55.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,435
Pixabay
#15. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,801
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,638 (#115 most common name, -77.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,122
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#14. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,849
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,156 (#280 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,569
Canva
#13. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,895
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 347 (#830 (tie) most common name, -97.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,841
Canva
#12. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,991
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 871 (#376 most common name, -92.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,982
ucchie79 // Shutterstock
#11. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,305
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 759 (#435 most common name, -93.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,610
Canva
#10. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 13,146
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,141 (#286 most common name, -91.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,935
Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock
#9. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,221
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,363 (#12 most common name, -38.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,938
Canva
#8. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,857
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,880 (#173 most common name, -88.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,896
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#7. Crystal
Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 16,785
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,059 (#310 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,998
photoDiod // Shutterstock
#6. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 17,724
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,453 (#55 most common name, -74.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,559
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#5. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 18,071
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,396 (#132 most common name, -86.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,131
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#4. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 28,817
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,230 (#41 most common name, -81.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,147
Bodler // Shutterstock
#3. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,300
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,228 (#265 (tie) most common name, -95.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,698
Canva
#2. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 34,031
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,207 (#142 most common name, -93.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,836
riggleton // Shutterstock
#1. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 35,070
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,935 (#166 most common name, -94.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,439
Comments