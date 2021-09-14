stacker-Texas



Most popular girl names in the 80s in Texas

Whether it’s a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn’t something to take lightly. Over the years, certain[ names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we’ve also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.



#50. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,710

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 452 (#692 (tie) most common name, -90.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #61

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 45,097



#49. Krystal

Krystal is a name of Greek origin meaning “Earth mineral”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,905

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 479 (#665 (tie) most common name, -90.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #73

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 37,458



#48. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,001

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,369 (#18 most common name, +47.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 54,397



#47. Valerie

Valerie is a name of Latin origin meaning “fierce”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,122

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,771 (#109 most common name, -45.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #86

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 34,589



#46. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,264

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 787 (#417 most common name, -85.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 109,541



#45. Kristen

Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,510

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 386 (#768 most common name, -93.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 83,219



#44. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,549

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,725 (#11 most common name, +93.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 53,242



#43. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,636

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,165 (#278 most common name, -79.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,359



#42. Jamie

Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,728

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 659 (#495 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 96,548



#41. Lindsey

Lindsey is a name of English origin meaning “Lincoln’s marsh or island of linden trees”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,977

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 533 (#595 most common name, -91.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 71,931



#40. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,045

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 929 (#346 most common name, -84.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 115,814



#39. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,196

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 717 (#467 most common name, -88.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 41,572



#38. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,284

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,976 (#66 most common name, -36.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 99,154



#37. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,328

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,029 (#152 (tie) most common name, -67.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,640



#36. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,961

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,357 (#39 most common name, -23.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 98,241



#35. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,000

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 325 (#878 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,597



#34. April

April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,380

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,099 (#298 most common name, -85.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 75,942



#33. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,409

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,868 (#8 most common name, +73.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,752



#32. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,458

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#838 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 84,298



#31. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,663

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,018 (#156 most common name, -73.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 95,842



#30. Veronica

Veronica is a name of Latin origin meaning “she who brings victory”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,742

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 790 (#414 (tie) most common name, -89.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 39,065



#29. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,173

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,189 (#87 most common name, -61.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 210,456



#28. Monica

Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,290

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 893 (#361 (tie) most common name, -89.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,821



#27. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,403

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,075 (#29 most common name, -27.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,122



#26. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,670

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,287 (#135 most common name, -73.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,585



#25. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,751

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,150 (#282 (tie) most common name, -86.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,500



#24. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,238

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,804 (#182 most common name, -80.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,220



#23. Erica

Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,268

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 423 (#727 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 93,145



#22. Vanessa

Vanessa is a name of Greek origin meaning “butterfly”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,532

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,428 (#130 most common name, -74.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 65,690



#21. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,534

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 841 (#393 most common name, -92.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,795



#20. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,538

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,427 (#230 most common name, -86.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,657



#19. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,540

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,522 (#123 most common name, -76.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,988



#18. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,938

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,237 (#61 most common name, -61.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 65,648



#17. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,036

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,760 (#110 most common name, -75.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,650



#16. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,275

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,009 (#46 most common name, -55.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,435



#15. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,801

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,638 (#115 most common name, -77.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,122



#14. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,849

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,156 (#280 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,569



#13. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,895

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 347 (#830 (tie) most common name, -97.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,841



#12. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,991

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 871 (#376 most common name, -92.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,982



#11. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,305

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 759 (#435 most common name, -93.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,610



#10. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 13,146

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,141 (#286 most common name, -91.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,935



#9. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,221

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,363 (#12 most common name, -38.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,938



#8. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,857

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,880 (#173 most common name, -88.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,896



#7. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 16,785

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,059 (#310 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,998



#6. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 17,724

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,453 (#55 most common name, -74.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,559



#5. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 18,071

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,396 (#132 most common name, -86.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,131



#4. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 28,817

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,230 (#41 most common name, -81.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,147



#3. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,300

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,228 (#265 (tie) most common name, -95.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,698



#2. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 34,031

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,207 (#142 most common name, -93.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,836



#1. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 35,070

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,935 (#166 most common name, -94.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,439