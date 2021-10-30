

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Texas

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Oct. 29 had reached 743,757 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 45.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Oct. 28, 2021.



#50. Menard County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (1,026 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (465 fully vaccinated)

— 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (11 total deaths)

— 114.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,856 (339 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#49. Jeff Davis County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (1,091 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (433 fully vaccinated)

— 34.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (6 total deaths)

— 10.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,147 (208 total cases)

— 37.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#48. Blanco County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (5,748 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (2,371 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (28 total deaths)

— 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,938 (1,305 total cases)

— 24.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#47. Guadalupe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (81,293 fully vaccinated)

— 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.1% (17,969 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (333 total deaths)

— 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,577 (24,322 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#46. Gillespie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (13,232 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.0% (6,242 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (78 total deaths)

— 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,032 (3,517 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#45. Refugio County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (3,411 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.0% (1,213 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (31 total deaths)

— 85.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,242 (1,198 total cases)

— 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#44. Jim Wells County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (19,935 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.4% (5,114 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (175 total deaths)

— 80.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,642 (7,142 total cases)

— 21.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#43. Terrell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (383 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (156 fully vaccinated)

— 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (3 total deaths)

— 61.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,789 (107 total cases)

— 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#42. Medina County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (25,509 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (6,713 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (164 total deaths)

— 32.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,392 (6,908 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#41. San Patricio County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (33,069 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.7% (8,237 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (285 total deaths)

— 77.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,450 (6,973 total cases)

— 28.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#40. Jim Hogg County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (2,578 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (652 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (20 total deaths)

— 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,365 (903 total cases)

— 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#39. Bastrop County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (44,477 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.8% (10,087 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (170 total deaths)

— 20.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,159 (14,337 total cases)

— 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#38. Tarrant County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (1,056,574 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.6% (197,035 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (4,676 total deaths)

— 7.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,170 (361,011 total cases)

— 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#37. Brewster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (4,645 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (1,492 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (20 total deaths)

— 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,855 (1,091 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#36. Kenedy County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (204 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (47 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (2 total deaths)

— 106.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,851 (60 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#35. Karnes County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (7,924 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 91.2% (2,016 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (56 total deaths)

— 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,889 (4,039 total cases)

— 78.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#34. Nueces County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (184,615 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (40,936 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (1,260 total deaths)

— 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,401 (66,666 total cases)

— 26.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#33. Rockwall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (54,036 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.2% (11,407 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (218 total deaths)

— 13.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,754 (17,577 total cases)

— 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#32. Pecos County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (8,179 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (1,691 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (50 total deaths)

— 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,542 (2,301 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#31. Brazoria County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (193,352 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.3% (37,675 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (821 total deaths)

— 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,809 (59,168 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#30. Aransas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (12,232 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.6% (5,337 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (66 total deaths)

— 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,021 (2,591 total cases)

— 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#29. Bell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (190,193 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.4% (36,630 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (707 total deaths)

— 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,610 (38,506 total cases)

— 26.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#28. Dallas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (1,395,038 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.8% (235,969 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (5,304 total deaths)

— 16.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,298 (403,180 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#27. Comal County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (83,024 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (23,360 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (450 total deaths)

— 20.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,413 (19,390 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#26. Galveston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (184,990 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.9% (42,796 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (696 total deaths)

— 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,725 (64,067 total cases)

— 29.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#25. Duval County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (6,060 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.9% (1,521 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 511 (57 total deaths)

— 112.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,451 (1,947 total cases)

— 20.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#24. Hays County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (125,689 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.4% (23,668 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (396 total deaths)

— 28.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,289 (32,892 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#23. Denton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (487,492 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.6% (80,025 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (1,005 total deaths)

— 52.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,098 (107,337 total cases)

— 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#22. Brooks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (3,913 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.6% (1,067 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 663 (47 total deaths)

— 176.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,790 (1,120 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#21. Zapata County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (7,902 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.0% (1,548 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (45 total deaths)

— 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,558 (2,206 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#20. Kendall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (26,451 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.9% (8,043 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (99 total deaths)

— 12.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,723 (5,086 total cases)

— 26.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#19. Kleberg County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (17,165 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.4% (3,576 fully vaccinated)

— 8.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (126 total deaths)

— 71.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,048 (4,310 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#18. Harris County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (2,638,215 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.1% (432,477 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (9,074 total deaths)

— 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,182 (574,156 total cases)

— 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#17. Willacy County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (12,005 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (2,442 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (110 total deaths)

— 114.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,235 (4,749 total cases)

— 53.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#16. Dimmit County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (5,692 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (1,292 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (45 total deaths)

— 85.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,317 (3,778 total cases)

— 157.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#15. Val Verde County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (28,023 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (5,353 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (251 total deaths)

— 113.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,583 (10,581 total cases)

— 48.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#14. La Salle County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (4,303 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.2% (806 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (40 total deaths)

— 121.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,316 (1,227 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#13. Hudspeth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (2,833 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (463 fully vaccinated)

— 26.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (14 total deaths)

— 19.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,932 (583 total cases)

— 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#12. Williamson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (352,333 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.5% (65,485 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (701 total deaths)

— 50.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,912 (76,254 total cases)

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#11. Collin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (618,725 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.5% (99,708 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (1,119 total deaths)

— 55.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,469 (129,019 total cases)

— 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#10. Bexar County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (1,211,400 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.2% (218,536 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (5,095 total deaths)

— 5.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,013 (320,838 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#9. Hidalgo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (535,155 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.1% (84,692 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (3,440 total deaths)

— 65.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,532 (117,555 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#8. Travis County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (791,420 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.1% (108,909 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (1,426 total deaths)

— 53.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,382 (119,524 total cases)

— 35.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#7. Fort Bend County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (510,651 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 93.1% (87,417 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (965 total deaths)

— 50.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,313 (99,945 total cases)

— 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas



#6. Starr County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (41,605 fully vaccinated)

— 21.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.5% (6,819 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (331 total deaths)

— 113.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,906 (11,573 total cases)

— 23.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#5. Cameron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (275,605 fully vaccinated)

— 22.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.8% (50,874 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (1,774 total deaths)

— 74.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,521 (65,678 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#4. El Paso County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (572,544 fully vaccinated)

— 28.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 95.9% (100,825 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (2,865 total deaths)

— 42.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,706 (148,594 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#3. Maverick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (40,989 fully vaccinated)

— 31.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.6% (6,133 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 688 (404 total deaths)

— 186.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,730 (12,760 total cases)

— 49.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#2. Webb County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (198,553 fully vaccinated)

— 35.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.8% (24,439 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (896 total deaths)

— 35.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,517 (56,761 total cases)

— 41.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas



#1. Presidio County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.2% (5,375 fully vaccinated)

— 50.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.1% (1,395 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (28 total deaths)

— 74.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,395 (898 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas