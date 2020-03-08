Las Cruces holds Cowboy Day celebration

Top Stories

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Culture skill and entertainment became the focus of the 21st-annual 'Cowboys Day' celebration. Folks at the celebration got a chance to learn about 'Charreada' demonstrations from Lienzo Charro El Pedregal and traditional cowboy roping. Attendees also got to witness horse training by world renowned trainer Josh Armstrong.

The family friendly event features chuck wagon cooking, children's activities, cowboy music and pony rides. Twice each day the theater troupe will share stories, poetry and trivia. Families can cash in on the fun with admission at $10 per car.

Visit www.nmfarmandranchmuseum.org for the full schedule.