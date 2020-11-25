El Paso surpasses 900 coronavirus deaths; 587 new cases reported

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 28 new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.

It brings the death toll to 905 in El Paso County.

The victims were identified as:

2 males in their 40s

3 males in their 50s

1 female in her 50s

6 males in their 60s

4 females in their 60s

2 males in their 70s

1 female in her 70s

5 females in their 80s

3 females in her 90s

1 male in his 90s

All had underlying health conditions. The deaths did not occur on the same day. It can sometimes take weeks to determine the official cause of death of a Covid-19 patient.

Health officials also reported 587 new cases and 55 "delayed" positive results. These are results the State of Texas is just now reporting to the local health department.

The number of active cases increased slightly to 36,704 -- a new record. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 83,451 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 45,324 reported recoveries.

Hospitalizations increased from 997 to 1,002. There are 301 patients in the ICU.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.