EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department extinguished a large blaze that broke out at a business in central early Friday morning.

A spokesman for the fire department said the fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at Sabino's Iron Works. That's on the 4000 block of Harrison Ave.

It took crews about 30 minutes to contain the fire.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story.