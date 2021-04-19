El Paso reports 3 virus deaths, 77 new cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced three new coronavirus-related death and 77 new cases Monday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,499, with 69 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths being investigated by the health department.

There are 2,499 known active cases, a decrease of two from Sunday.

There are 165 Covid-19 patients in El Paso hospitals, which marks an decrease of nine. There are 50 patients in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 132,449 confirmed cases in El Paso with 127,288 reported recoveries.

