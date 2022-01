EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are investigating a shooting which sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries late Monday night.

Emergency dispatchers tell ABC-7 the victim was shot during a carjacking. It happened on the 4100 block of N. Mesa St.

Police have not confirmed if the victim was a man or a woman. It's unclear if any suspects are in custody.

