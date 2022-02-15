Crews extinguish fire at abandoned building near downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department extinguished a fire at an abandoned building near downtown early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. at a commercial building near the intersection of Paisano and St. Vrain.

The fire department tweeted out that there were no immediate reports of injuries, but the roof of the building collapsed. Investigators remain at the scene.

