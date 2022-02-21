El Paso police investigate invasive recording of 10-year-old in bathroom stall

UPDATE (2/21): El Paso police say the invasive recording happened at a Golden Corral restaurant bathroom at the 7400 block of North Mesa in west El Paso.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, but warn parents this can happen at any place and at any time.

Police say the male offender saw a child alone and took the opportunity for lewd purposes.

EL PASO, Texas – Police say a 10-year-old reported someone was recording them with a cell phone from underneath a bathroom stall.

According to police, it happened Saturday, Feb. 20 at an undisclosed location.

Police say the child was alone in the stall at the time of the incident and reported the recording to its parents, who called 911.

Police advise parents to watch their children at all times.

In a news release, police said, "There are people who have bad intentions and will take advantage of unsupervised children."

The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the case.