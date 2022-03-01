Woman killed after being struck by train in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train early Tuesday morning.

It happened before 4 a.m. north of the Amador Avenue north of the railroad tracks.

Police tell ABC-7 the victim was a woman in her 40s. A spokesman for the department said the woman got stuck on the tracks, but didn't explain how.

The incident remains under investigation, and police have blocked off several streets in that area.

