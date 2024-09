EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Friday! We continue to run above average today with El Paso expecting a high of 95 degrees and Las Cruces reaching 94 degrees.

Breezy conditions are expected this afternoon, and there’s a slight chance of showers tonight.

Cooler weather is on the way for the weekend, with highs dipping into the upper 80s by Sunday, bringing temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.