Man hospitalized after overnight stabbing in central El Paso

El Paso police investigate a stabbing in central.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said a man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed late Wednesday night.

It happened after 11 p.m. on the 800 block of N. Piedras Street. When our ABC-7 crew arrived, we spotted investigators outside of Dewey's Corner Pub.

Police have not provided any details on the stabbing victim's condition.

Police have not said if they have made any arrests. Stick with ABC-7 for updates.

