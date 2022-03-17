SWAT situation involving child unfolding in east El Paso; armed person barricaded inside home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A SWAT team was dispatched to an east El Paso home Thursday morning, responding to reports of an armed subject barricaded inside with a child.

It happened before 3 a.m. on the 10900 block of Bob Stone, which is just across the street from Hanks High School.

Police said members of their Crisis Intervention Team are also responding.

No other information has been released.

Watch Good Morning El Paso for live updates.