Published 4:07 PM

Man dies two days after suffering “minor” injuries in head-on crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – A man died two days after experiencing what was described as minor injuries following a head-on collision in central El Paso.

The crash happened Monday just before 7 p.m. along the 4400 block of Montan Ave.

El Paso police say 31-year-old Diego Escalante was driving west when he veered into the eastbound lanes, colliding head-on with a truck driven by 58-year-old Antonio Castanon.

Police say they were notified of Escalante's death by the medical examiner on Wednesday.

